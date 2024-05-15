Thursday, May 16, 2024

18th teachers' registration preliminary result published

  • Results can be viewed on the NTRCA's website
  • The average pass rate is 35.80%
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 May 2024, 10:56 PM

The Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) announced the preliminary examination results for the 18th registration on Wednesday night.

A total of 479,981 candidates have passed. Among the successful candidates, 29,516 are from the school-2 level, 221,652 are from the school level, and 228,813 are from the college level. 

The average pass rate is 35.80%.

The final results of the 17th teacher registration exam were published last year on December 17, where 23,985 candidates passed ultimately. In that preliminary exam, 151,436 candidates passed, and later, 104,825 of these candidates participated in the written exams on May 5 and 6.

How to check the results?

The results can be viewed on the NTRCA's website. Additionally, successful candidates will also be notified of their results via SMS by Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.

Furthermore, candidates can visit this online address (https://ntrca.teletalk.com.bd/result/) and enter the required information to view their results.

Topics:

Result
বাংলা হোমপেজ

