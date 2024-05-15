Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

5th Intra Department Moot Court Competition held at Brac University

  • Organized by Brac University Law Society
  • Team Bona Fide’s contestant Nasreen Alam won Best Mooter award

 

A participant participating in the fifth Intra-Department Moot Court Competition - 2024 in Brac University recently. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 May 2024, 01:54 PM

The fifth Intra-Department Moot Court Competition - 2024 was recently organized by the Brac University Law Society (BULS) in collaboration with the School of Law, Brac University.

The event took place at Brac University to provide law students with a platform to enhance their advocacy skills through analyzing case facts and delivering oral submissions.

In the final round of the competition, Honorable Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Justice Zafar Ahmed, Honorable Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan and Professor K Shamsuddin Mahmood, dean of the School of Law, Brac University made the bench of judges.

With Mahbuba Kamal serving as a coach, a current student of the School of Law, “Team Bona Fide”, consisting of Nasreen Alam and Syed Abdullah Jabeer, became the Champion of the competition.

Team “Legal Luminaries”, which included Samia Sayeed and Tasmia Mahmud Parisa under the guidance of Niaz Mohammad, a current student of the School of Law, stood as Runners-up.

Team “The Lawsome”, consisting of Mahia Rahman and Nirbachita Haque won the Best Memorial Award under the guidance of the coach, Faisal Al Nahian, a current student of the School of Law.

Team Bona Fide’s contestant Nasreen Alam won the Best Mooter award.

 

Topics:

BracLaw
Read More

FIR vs GD: What is the difference?

Brac University campus: Synergy of education and environmental conservation

Brac University plants trees on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's 88th birth anniversary

Brac Youth Platform organizes Carnival of Change 2024

Carnival of Change 2024: A celebration of innovation and empowerment

Brac, Department of Youth Development sign MoU to empower Bangladeshi youth

Latest News

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

2 Arsa men held in Cox's Bazar

Battery-run autorickshaw to be banned in Dhaka

Konka, Haiko launch Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Co-Displaying personal characteristics of artists through their creations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x