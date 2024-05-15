5th Intra Department Moot Court Competition held at Brac University

The fifth Intra-Department Moot Court Competition - 2024 was recently organized by the Brac University Law Society (BULS) in collaboration with the School of Law, Brac University.

The event took place at Brac University to provide law students with a platform to enhance their advocacy skills through analyzing case facts and delivering oral submissions.

In the final round of the competition, Honorable Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Justice Zafar Ahmed, Honorable Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan and Professor K Shamsuddin Mahmood, dean of the School of Law, Brac University made the bench of judges.

With Mahbuba Kamal serving as a coach, a current student of the School of Law, “Team Bona Fide”, consisting of Nasreen Alam and Syed Abdullah Jabeer, became the Champion of the competition.

Team “Legal Luminaries”, which included Samia Sayeed and Tasmia Mahmud Parisa under the guidance of Niaz Mohammad, a current student of the School of Law, stood as Runners-up.

Team “The Lawsome”, consisting of Mahia Rahman and Nirbachita Haque won the Best Memorial Award under the guidance of the coach, Faisal Al Nahian, a current student of the School of Law.

Team Bona Fide’s contestant Nasreen Alam won the Best Mooter award.