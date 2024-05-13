Monday, May 13, 2024

13 teachers for 14 students: Gaibandha school sees zero pass rate in SSC

  • In 2023, 13 passed among 16 candidates
  • School to challenge result
The image shows the school in Gaibandha. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 06:21 PM

Despite of having 13 teachers at Ghagoa Girls High School of Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha, all the 14 students have failed in Secondary School Certificate examination.

According to the office of Upazila Secondary Education Officer, Ghagoa Girls High School was established in Sundarganj Upazila in 1994. In 2004, after 10 years of establishment, the school was included in the MPO. The school currently has 13 teachers and three staff including the head teacher. Last year, 16 candidates from this school appeared for SSC examination and 13 passed.

Locals said that even though the school remains open everyday, the students do not come to the school on regular basis. They are not interested in coming to school.

The teachers and staff go home by passing time in gossiping, they alleged. 

Wishing anonymity, a guardian said that there were only 13 SSC candidates from the school. It is very disheartening that no one passed in the exam. The concerned officials need to monitor whether the teachers come to this school everyday, take classes properly or not.

Abdul Hakim, headmaster of the school, said that 14 students participated in the SSC examination this time. Every student deserves to pass.

“We do not understand why all the students failed. We will challenge the result”, said the teacher.

District Education Officer Roksana Begum said that the percentage of results in a school of Sundarganj Upazila in Gaibandha is zero. This is sad. None of the 14 candidates from the school could not come out successfully.

Meanwhile, the headmaster has been directed to show the reasons behind the failure of the students, said the education officer.

