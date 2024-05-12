Pass rate, number of GPA-5s increase in Rajshahi

The pass rate of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in the Rajshahi Education Board (REB) has increased this year compared to the previous year.

The pass rate for SSC exams at the Rajshahi board is 89.26% this year compared to 87.89% last year.

The number of students achieving GPA-5 has also increased in the Rajshahi Board.

On Sunday afternoon, Rajshahi Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Chairman Prof Dr Md Aliul Alam confirmed this information.

This year, 28,074 students achieved a GPA-5 in the SSC exams. Last time, 26,877 students achieved a GPA-5.

This year, 177,558 students passed in the Rajshahi Board, while 21,379 students did not pass.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.