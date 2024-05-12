SSC results: Highest pass rate in science, lowest in arts

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results revealed the highest pass rate in the science group, with 93.27% of male and 94.01% of female students passing from all over Bangladesh.

The group consisted of 286,285 male and 280,147 female students. Among them, 267,005 and 263,364 students passed the SSC examination, respectively.

On the other hand, 73.15% male and 79.16% female of students have passed the arts group, which is the lowest among the three sections.

This section consisted of 318,880 male and 448,955 female students, and of them, 233,254 and 355,393 passed, respectively.

Meanwhile, the commerce group saw a pass rate of 81.28% males and 85.84% females.

The group consisted of 152,053 male students and 120,074 female students, and among them, 123,594 and 103,068 students passed, respectively.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.