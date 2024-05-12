SSC results review process starts from Monday

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been released, with an average pass rate of 83.04%. If anyone is not satisfied with the published results, they can apply for reevaluation or challenge the grades.

This process will begin on Monday and will continue until May 19.

Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Education Board and President of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said: "The application for reevaluation will start from Monday, and will continue until May 19."

He said that if anyone is dissatisfied or unhappy with the results, they can apply for a reevaluation. They can do this online from the comfort of their home. Later, the board will review the scripts and resolve the applications.

Four aspects of the script are checked in reevaluation

Officials from the education board state that when a student's script is reevaluated, it is not regraded. Instead, four aspects of the answer script are examined during the reevaluation process. These include whether all the questions in the answer script have been correctly marked, whether the total marks have been calculated correctly, whether the marks have been properly transferred to the OMR sheet, and whether the circles on the OMR sheet have been filled correctly according to the marks obtained.

The results of the reevaluation are determined after checking these aspects. If any mistakes are found in these areas, they are corrected, and the results are reissued.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.