DU VC: Decision taken to implement smart card system to access library, halls

Dhaka University (DU) authority has taken a decision to introduce a smart card system to stop the entry of outsiders and former students into its residential halls and library

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said these things at a program on Friday.

The VC said that students will have to punch cards to get access to the central library. Regular students will be given smart cards.

There are 15 types of applications on this card. The cards will also be delivered to the students within the next month.

Expired students who go to the library for the preparation of the BCS examination will not be able to enter the library when the card system is implemented.

New initiatives have been taken to conduct education and research activities in line with the universities of developed countries, said Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

The VC said that the smart card system for residential halls will be introduced from the next year. This action will be taken to prevent expired students and outsiders. This will reduce the accommodation crisis in the university halls.

He said these things while addressing the “Fresher and Farewell Ceremony” of the students of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department at the TSC auditorium of the university.

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Social Science Prof Rasheda Irshad Nasir, Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, former student of the department and Member of the Parliament of Dhaka-10 constituency Ferdous Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.