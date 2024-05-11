Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DU VC: Decision taken to implement smart card system to access library, halls

  • Expired students will not be allow to enter at library for BCS preparation
  • Introducing smart card at halls to reduce the accommodation crisis
File image of an academic building of Dhaka University. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 05:35 PM

Dhaka University (DU) authority has taken a decision to introduce a smart card system to stop the entry of outsiders and former students into its residential halls and library

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said these things at a program on Friday.

The VC said that students will have to punch cards to get access to the central library. Regular students will be given smart cards.

There are 15 types of applications on this card. The cards will also be delivered to the students within the next month.

Expired students who go to the library for the preparation of the BCS examination will not be able to enter the library when the card system is implemented.

New initiatives have been taken to conduct education and research activities in line with the universities of developed countries, said Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

The VC said that the smart card system for residential halls will be introduced from the next year. This action will be taken to prevent expired students and outsiders. This will reduce the accommodation crisis in the university halls.

He said these things while addressing the “Fresher and Farewell Ceremony” of the students of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department at the TSC auditorium of the university.

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Social Science Prof Rasheda Irshad Nasir, Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, former student of the department and Member of the Parliament of Dhaka-10 constituency Ferdous Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.

Topics:

Dhaka UniversityBCS ExaminationDhaka University Student
Read More

DU Prof Naadir relieved of duties based on preliminary evidence of sexual harassment

Students take action to alleviate animal suffering amidst heatwave

Allegations against Naadir Junaid: No progress in trial proceedings, say students

In-person classes to resume at DU from Wednesday

DU students burn Netanyahu's effigy, condemn Biden

Mubarak Ali Foundation launches case centre at IBA

Latest News

Israel has lost its mind

PM: Not only the wealthy, rickshaw pullers and day labourers should be living in flats too

Kejriwal urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'

Amex, CityMaxx cards added to bKash’s 'add money' service

DNCC starts exhibition of wastes found in canals, drains

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x