DU Prof Naadir relieved of duties based on preliminary evidence of sexual harassment

DU authorities also suspended Dr Mohammad Ferdows after a fact-finding committee found evidence of sexual harassment involving him

File image of Dr Naadir Junaid. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2024, 12:20 PM

Dr Naadir Junaid, a teacher at Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department, has been relieved of academic and administrative duties following a fact-finding committee’s discovery of preliminary evidence of sexual harassment and mental torture inflicted by the professor.

The decision came at a Syndicate meeting on Tuesday with DU Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair, a Syndicate member said. 

The meeting additionally directed the university's anti-sexual harassment cell to further investigate the allegations against him, directing it to submit its findings within two months.

Besides, the university authorities also suspended Dr Mohammad Ferdows, a professor of applied mathematics, after a fact-finding committee found evidence of sexual harassment involving him, forwarding the complaint to the anti-sexual harassment cell for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Prof Naadir on Tuesday sent a letter to the VC and Pro-VC (academic) saying students had been putting pressure on the university administration and the Syndicate by holding press conferences, according to a source familiar with the matter.   

Earlier on March 4, DU authorities formed a fact-finding committee to look into allegations of sexual harassment against the professor, asking it to submit a report within 14 days.

On the same day, another probe body was formed to investigate another allegation of academic misdemeanour against him.

Allegations

On February 10, a female student of the journalism department lodged a written complaint of sexual harassment with DU Proctor Dr M Maksudur Rahman against Prof Naadir.

The following day, another female student from the department came forward, alleging that he had attempted to cover up instances of verbal sexual harassment.

Then on February 28, a former student of a private university, where Naadir was a guest teacher, filed a sexual harassment complaint against the professor.           

Previously on February 7, postgraduate students of the DU journalism department filed a complaint alleging that Prof Naadir had intentionally given them unusually low grades in a course, motivated by personal vendetta.

Soon after, students started protesting, boycotting all kinds of academic activities demanding the suspension of the professor and seeking justice.

Topics:

Sexual HarassmentDhaka University
