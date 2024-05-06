IUB’s Enan triumphs in Toastmasters Table Topic Contest

IUB Toastmasters Club member Enan Israq, undergraduate student of Management Information Systems (MIS) under the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has clinched the title of IUB Toastmasters Club Round with Area B3 Level of Division B as well as Division B at the prestigious District 124 Table Topic Speech Contest 2024, hosted by Toastmasters International on April 20, 2024.

Enan, who is also a member of the IUB ARROWS Program, went to the Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College, Dhaka before joining IUB.

Fuelled by a passion for growth and learning, he overcame the hurdles of traditional scholarship avenues to find his pathway through the ARROWS Program, aligning with his aspiration to pioneer a leading IT company.

Enan’s tenure at IUB has been marked by a series of notable accomplishments. He previously won the IUB Toastmasters Club Round and the Area B3 of Division B of District 124 Humorous Speech Contest 2023-2024 and was honoured with the Outstanding Delegate Award at the House of Youth Dialogue Online Model United Nations Nepal 2020, both virtually held events. His leadership capabilities further came to the fore through his roles as President of the BNMPC Business Club and Vice President of the International Affairs Forum (IAF) Club.

This latest achievement at the Division B Table Topic Speech Contest 2024 of Toastmasters International highlights Enan's adeptness in quick thinking and public speaking, qualities that propelled him through the initial rounds and now to the final round, District 124, scheduled from May 10 to May 12, 2024 in Kolkata, India.

Preparing for the finals, Enan, who is doing a minor in Marketing, is engaged in intensive practice sessions with fellow members of the IUB Toastmasters Club and international peers, refining his prowess in impromptu speaking.

The continuous support from the IUB Toastmasters Club has been instrumental in Enan's journey to success, demonstrating the club's commitment to nurturing effective communicators and leaders.

The IUB ARROWS program, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, is designed through the unique collaboration of multiple industry experts, corporate leaders, academics and specialists from the field of career guidance. This distinctive program strives to embrace the paradigms of inclusive development to identify, select, groom and launch the best of the best among the students of Bangladesh.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide to promote communication, public speaking, and leadership skills. Established in 1924, the organization's mission is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders through a network of clubs. Since its formation in 2019, the IUB Toastmasters Club, coordinated by faculty members from the Department of English and Modern Languages, prides itself for fostering exceptional talent consistently, and has been extending its support to all its members.