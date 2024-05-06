Monday, May 06, 2024



Uttara University holds 'Infopedia' poster competition

  • Featured themes centred around United Nations, Island Countries
  • Event attracted diverse audience
Attendees pose for a photograph at a poster competition titled "Infopedia" on the Uttara University campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 06 May 2024, 04:50 PM

The Department of English at Uttara University recently organized a vibrant and intellectually stimulating poster competition titled "Infopedia".

The event showcased the creative prowess and academic excellence of students from the 61st and 62nd batches of the department.

The competition, held on April 30 and May 4, 2024, featured themes centred around "United Nations" and "Island Countries," respectively.

Taking place at the Multipurpose Hall of Uttara University, the event attracted a diverse audience eager to witness the insightful presentations prepared by the students.

On the inaugural day, the ambiance crackled with anticipation as Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Alongside him stood a cadre of distinguished personalities, including the treasurer, registrar, and exam controller, all united in their support for the burgeoning talent on display.

The closing day saw the stage illuminated by the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, accompanied by the university's revered Advisor Prof Faez Mohammed Serajul Hoque.

Throughout the competition, participants displayed their ingenuity and knowledge through visually captivating posters.

Topics ranged from global diplomacy and cooperation to the unique cultures and challenges faced by island nations.

The depth of research and creativity exhibited by the students left a lasting impression on the audience.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions, students were honoured with crests and certificates, symbolizing their achievements in the field of academia and creative expression.

The success of the Infopedia poster competition underscores the commitment of Uttara University's Department of English to foster intellectual growth and provide platforms for students to showcase their talents. Such initiatives not only enrich the academic experience but also contribute to the overall development of the student body.

CompetitionUttara University
