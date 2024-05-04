Educational institutions across Bangladesh open Sunday

The Ministry of Education has ordered to open all educational institutions across Bangladesh from Sunday.

The order has been made to continue academic activities in all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutes of the country, as the temperature has decreased in two days.

However, no assembly will be held in any institution before the beginning of classes.

Besides, students are not allowed to participate in any educational activities outside the class.

This decision was informed in a press release sent by the Ministry of Education on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, classes will be held according to the new schedule as the declared holiday is over on Sunday in all primary schools across the country.

The educational institutions were kept close considering the intense heat due to heatwave across the country.