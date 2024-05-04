State University of Bangladesh celebrates DES Alumni reunion, We Day 2024

The Alumni of the Department of English Studies (DES), State University of Bangladesh (SUB), organized the first-ever DES Alumni Reunion and We Day Celebration 2024 at the permanent campus in South Purbachal, Dhaka, on Friday to celebrate and strengthen the bonding among the alumni and the existing students.

The day was successfully celebrated with speeches from distinguished guests, alumni reminiscence, a vibrant cultural program, a live band performance, a raffle draw, a sports competition, and many other engaging activities with almost 200 alumni, current students, and faculty members.

Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh, graced the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the program with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Registrar Brig Gen Md Jamal Hossain, ndc, afwc, psc (LPR), and Treasurer Prof Dr Md Hassan Kawsar, of the State University of Bangladesh, were present as special guests.

Former Head of the Department, Professor A M M Hamidur Rahman, and Touhida Easmin Humaira were the guests of honour.

Apart from that, several former teachers joined the event.

The program started with a welcome speech by the Advisor of the Department of English Studies, Professor Dr Sayeedur Rahman, who appreciated the tireless efforts of the alumni to host a successful event and highlighted the possible scopes of collaboration among the alumni and running students.

Additionally, Mokammal Hossain Nobin shared his thoughts on behalf of the alumni and the convening committee of the reunion event.

Since its inception in 2004, the Department of English Studies has assisted in highlighting and celebrating the vibrant personalities, inventiveness, and cultural diversity of its student body.

The vibrant planning of the 2024 DES Alumni Reunion is evidence of the relationship that exists between DES and its alumni.

The program ended with a note of thanks from the Head of the department, Sadat Hasan.