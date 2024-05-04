Mubarak Ali Foundation launches case centre at IBA

The IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre (IBA MACC), founded in collaboration with Harvard Business School and the Indian Institute of Management, was inaugurated on the Dhaka University campus on Friday.

It is a joint initiative between the Mubarak Ali Foundation and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Dhaka University, aimed at facilitating business case study training for IBA faculties.

The Case Centre is part of the initiatives of the foundation, named after Mubarak Ali, a former chairman of Olympic Industries Ltd and a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The foundation would support activities in the areas of education, art, and architecture.

The centre is expected to be instrumental in developing a framework that supports the crafting and dissemination of case studies focused on Bangladeshi businesses.

This approach may also ensure that students gain a comprehensive understanding of both the challenges and opportunities inherent in emerging markets.

Professor Mohammad A Momen, director, IBA, said: “This is probably the best day I have had achieved in my entire teaching career. This is a responsibility that has embarked on us, and our faculties are trying hard with a lot of enthusiasm. We have a target of two years, within which we have to complete this and get the recognition.”

Present at the event, Amreen Bashir Ali and Tanveer Ali, founders of the Mubarak Ali Foundation, said: "The Mubarak Ali Case Centre is not just an academic institution, it is a beacon of practical learning designed to prepare future leaders with a deep understanding of the global business environment through the lens of localized challenges."