Secondary schools to resume classes on Saturday

Ministry of Education issues notice

File images of students in a classroom. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 03:12 PM

All secondary educational institutions which remained closed due to severe heat conditions will reopen on Saturday.

The Ministry of Education issued a notice on this on Thursday morning.

Classes will resume on Saturday, reads a ministry notice.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on April 21 after the Eid holidays, but the closure was extended till April 27 due to extreme heat across the country caused by heatwaves.

Classes resumed on April 28 although there was no remarkable change in weather conditions, worrying parents, especially those of primary school students.

The authorities extended the closure of primary and secondary educational intuitions till May 2 following a High Court order.

