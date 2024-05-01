Comilla University closed indefinitely

The authorities of Comilla University have announced the closure of the institution indefinitely amid an ongoing demonstration by teachers.

The university authorities made the decision at the 93rd Emergency Syndicate meeting on Tuesday evening.

All dormitories of the university will also remain closed for an indefinite period.

A notification signed by the acting registrar of the university, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, was issued in this regard.

The announcement comes as a tense situation prevails at the university, where a faction of teachers has put different administrative buildings under padlocks to press home their demands.

According to the notification, all academic and administrative activities of the university will be suspended until further notice.

However, all activities related to the GST cluster examinations will continue.

Meanwhile, students have been directed to leave their halls by 4pm on Wednesday.

Apart from this, four decisions were taken in the syndicate meeting, including forming a committee to review the demands of the teachers' association.