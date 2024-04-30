Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
44th BCS viva voce schedule published

Time schedule is available on BPSC website

File Image: Candidates participate in the BCS exam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 04:48 PM

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the date and time of the viva voce for the temporarily qualified candidates who took part in the written exams under general cadre posts of the 44th BCS exams in 2021.

The viva voce time schedule is available on the commission website www.bpsc.gov.bd or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website http: //bpsc.teletalk.com.bd-.

If there is any correction needed, the BPSC has the authority to correct it, the BPSC secretariat published a press release in this regard on Tuesday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)
