Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

School closure: Education Minister irked by High Court order

  • An appeal to be filed, says minister 
  • The minister questions the news regarding the sickness of many students and teachers 
File image of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction over the High Court order that asked to close primary and secondary schools and madrasa classes across Bangladesh till Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave.

An appeal will be filed on behalf of the Ministry of Education challenging the order in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said the minister.

“A kind of mentality is being grown to close educational institutions across the country. Why guidance from the High Court should be brought on the Ministry of Education regarding everything? It is desirable to perform the duties that have been given as per the constitution. We will go to the Appellate Division against the High Court's order.”

He said these things while talking to journalists after a program organized at Science Complex in Agargaon in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The minister also questioned the news regarding the sickness of many students and teachers on the first day after the opening of the educational institution.

"It is also a matter to see whether those who fell ill were in the educational institution or elsewhere. Schools are dangerous for the heat but the roads and fields are not?” questioned the minister.

There is no reason to close educational institutions in districts where the temperature is low.

Earlier on Monday, the High Court ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools and madrasa classes till Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the directives.

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions were ordered to remain closed on Monday on the advice of the Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education in a circular said that institutions with air conditioning were allowed to operate if authorities wanted.

A moderate to severe heatwave is affecting the country including the capital Dhaka.

As a result, the met office on Sunday again issued a 72-hour or three-day heat alert across the country.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga experienced 43°C temperature on Monday, the highest in 10 years.

Topics:

HIgh CourtMinistry of EducationSchool Closures
Read More

High Court issues rule on protection of corpses, prevention of skeleton theft

Heatwave: High Court orders closure of schools, madrasas till Thursday

Secondary schools, colleges in Dhaka, 4 other districts to remain closed on Monday

Education Minister rules out chance of nationwide school closure

High Court wants list of Rohingyas registered as voters in Cox’s Bazar

Benazir’s wealth: HC orders ACC to submit progress report within 2 months

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x