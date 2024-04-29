School closure: Education Minister irked by High Court order

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction over the High Court order that asked to close primary and secondary schools and madrasa classes across Bangladesh till Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave.

An appeal will be filed on behalf of the Ministry of Education challenging the order in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said the minister.

“A kind of mentality is being grown to close educational institutions across the country. Why guidance from the High Court should be brought on the Ministry of Education regarding everything? It is desirable to perform the duties that have been given as per the constitution. We will go to the Appellate Division against the High Court's order.”

He said these things while talking to journalists after a program organized at Science Complex in Agargaon in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The minister also questioned the news regarding the sickness of many students and teachers on the first day after the opening of the educational institution.

"It is also a matter to see whether those who fell ill were in the educational institution or elsewhere. Schools are dangerous for the heat but the roads and fields are not?” questioned the minister.

There is no reason to close educational institutions in districts where the temperature is low.

Earlier on Monday, the High Court ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools and madrasa classes till Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the directives.

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions were ordered to remain closed on Monday on the advice of the Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education in a circular said that institutions with air conditioning were allowed to operate if authorities wanted.

A moderate to severe heatwave is affecting the country including the capital Dhaka.

As a result, the met office on Sunday again issued a 72-hour or three-day heat alert across the country.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga experienced 43°C temperature on Monday, the highest in 10 years.