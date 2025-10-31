Bus helper arrested for harassing woman passenger

RAB-4 has arrested Md Nizam Uddin, 45, a helper of Ramzan Transport, over allegations of sexually harassing a female passenger on a public bus in the Bosila Stand area of Mohammadpur.

The arrest was made Thursday evening by a RAB-4 team. RAB-4 Commander Lt Col Md Mahbub Alam confirmed the development at a press conference Friday afternoon.

According to RAB, on Monday at noon, a female student boarded a Ramzan Transport bus at Dhanmondi-15 heading toward Bosila. Upon reaching the Bosila Metro Housing area, Nizam Uddin allegedly made inappropriate comments about her clothing. When she protested, he physically assaulted her, prompting the victim to strike him with her shoe in self-defense.

The incident quickly drew attention on social media and in news reports. Following an on-site investigation and technical tracing, RAB-4 arrested the accused. The victim later filed a case at the Mohammadpur police station, and the arrested individual has been handed over to the relevant authorities.