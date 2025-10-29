Wednesday, October 29, 2025

21 arrested at Mohammadpur for various crimes

Police sources said that the arrestees include individuals with prior criminal cases, drug-related charges, and involvement in other offences

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:04 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammadpur police station conducted a special operation in the Mohammadpur area of the capital on Tuesday, arresting 21 individuals involved in various crimes.

The DMP Media Division confirmed the operation to the media on Wednesday.

According to sources at Mohammadpur police station, the arrests were carried out at multiple locations within the station’s jurisdiction during a day-long operation.

Those arrested include Mokarram Hossain Rudro, 25; Saiful Islam Pappu, 30; Sanowar, 30; Rahmatullah, 20; Kausar Bagha Jhontu, 30; Raihan, 25; Roni Shahadat, 38; Badsha Raju, 29; Sajib, 21; Iqbal Mehdi, 27; Moniruzzaman Rakib, 25; Maruf, 22; Hossain, 26; Sagar, 21; Sahil, 22; Sohag, 20; Ariful Islam, 19; Arman, 38; Sanju, 24; Saj, 23; and Rustum, 35.

Police added that some of the arrestees have prior criminal records, while others face drug-related or other charges. They have been sent to the appropriate court.

