Without MPs, who now lives in NAM flats?

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year, parliamentarians loyal to Sheikh Hasina also fled. Since then, the flats at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Building, located opposite Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, had remained dark for months.

Recently, however, lights have begun appearing in several flats, raising a new question — who now resides in the buildings vacated by MPs after the government’s fall?

Following the government’s downfall, responsibility for the building was transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. Several prosecutors from the International Crimes Tribunal, including Gazi M. H. Tamim and Barrister Moinul Karim, have since begun occupying flats in Building No. 6 with the ministry’s approval. Their rent is being deducted from their salaries in accordance with government housing regulations.

It is understood that the prosecutors initially requested government quarters in the Azimpur area. But as adequate arrangements were unavailable there and the NAM Building remained vacant, they were instead allocated flats in that complex. Still, many prosecutors opted not to move in as the area is relatively distant from their workplace.

According to officials, the prosecutors will vacate the flats once the election schedule is announced, making way for MPs to return. Buildings 4 and 5, however, remain uninhabitable and locked after student groups vandalised them on August 5 last year, breaking doors, windows and furniture.

The caretaker of the NAM Building, Humayun Kabir, said five families of prosecutors from the International Crimes Tribunal are currently staying in several flats in Building 6. Three of them live there regularly, while the other two come and go. They have been paying rent based on their basic salaries since January this year, he said, adding that they will vacate once the election takes place.

He further said most flats in Buildings 4 and 5 remain in a damaged state, and repair work will begin as soon as instructions are received.

Police, Ansar and army personnel were seen guarding the entrance of the NAM Building complex in front of Gate 123 on Manik Mia Avenue. Inside the premises, a large number of security staff were also observed. When asked who resides there, they declined to comment. Later, a security officer who did not wish to be named said police personnel are stationed in Building 1, Ansar and VDP members in Building 2, and army personnel in Building 3. He said he did not know how much rent they are paying.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Asaduzzaman, said the prosecutors moved into Building No. 6 with the permission of the adviser to the concerned ministry. “The condition was that they would vacate within one month after the announcement of the election schedule,” he said, adding that they pay rent every month as per standard government housing rules.

Regarding the repair of other damaged buildings, Asaduzzaman said, “The few prosecutors who have moved in did so with permission from our ministry. The repair work of the remaining buildings, as well as those now occupied by the police, army, and Ansar forces, is entirely under the responsibility of the Parliament Secretariat.”

Parliament Secretariat Senior Assistant Secretary Md Kafil Uddin, who is currently in charge of the NAM Building, refused to comment when asked whether the security personnel residing in Buildings 1, 2, and 3 had moved in with permission, or when the damaged Buildings 4 and 5 would be repaired. Despite several attempts, he could not be reached for further comments.

The NAM Building was constructed in the late 1990s in Dhaka for the Non-Aligned Movement Conference. Three locations were chosen for foreign guests — Manik Mia Avenue, Nakhalpara, and Mirpur. Later, during the Eighth National Parliament, the flats were allocated to MPs. The Manik Mia Avenue complex comprises six buildings with 240 flats, where MPs lived with their families at nominal rent.