Touhid leaves for Kampala to attend NAM ministerial meeting

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Sunday left Dhaka for Kampala to attend the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Midterm Ministerial Review Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, from October 14 to 16.

An official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BSS that the adviser departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Uganda on Sunday afternoon by an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

En route to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, Touhid will make a stopover in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, where he is expected to attend an event at the Bangladesh Embassy on Monday.

From there, he will proceed to Kampala to join the NAM ministerial meeting alongside foreign ministers and senior representatives from other NAM member states.

Themed “Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence,” the three-day meeting will review progress on action points adopted by heads of state at the NAM Summit held earlier in 2024.

Discussions are expected to center on NAM’s relevance amid evolving global power dynamics, with a focus on peace, security, human rights, and the rule of law.

The Palestine issue is also set to feature prominently, reaffirming the movement’s long-standing commitment to international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement remains the world’s largest grouping of nations outside formal military or political blocs, currently comprising 120 member states.

Uganda assumed the NAM chairmanship in 2024 under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, ushering in a renewed phase of South-South cooperation.

The midterm ministerial meeting is expected to adopt key outcome documents to guide NAM’s collective agenda ahead of the next summit in Uzbekistan.