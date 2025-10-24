Saturday, October 25, 2025

Fire breaks out at Mirpur Community Center building

Six units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are currently working to bring the blaze under control, while four more units are on their way to the scene

Flames engulf the Bibah Bari Community Centre on the top floor of a six-storey building on Kalshi Road in Mirpur-11, Dhaka, as firefighters rush to the scene to bring the blaze under control on Friday night, October 24, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 12:02 AM

A fire has broken out at a community centre located on the top floor of a six-storey building on Kalshi Road in Mirpur-11 of the capital. Six units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are currently working to bring the blaze under control, while four more units are on their way to the scene.

The fire started at around 10:30pm on Friday at the Bibah Bari Community Centre on the sixth floor of the building.

According to the Fire Service Headquarters, they received the call at 10:12pm, and the first unit reached the site at 10:27pm. Initially, six units began the operation, later joined by four additional units.

Talha Bin Zashim, the media officer of the fire service, said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. “Six of our units are working to control the blaze, and four more are on their way,” he said.

No casualties or details of the damage were immediately reported.

