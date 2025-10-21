Shishu Park’s delay drags on — childhood waits at the gate

The long-awaited renovation of the historic children’s park in Dhaka’s Shahbagh is now expected to be completed by the end of 2027, nearly a decade after it was first closed for redevelopment.

Despite repeated budget revisions since 2018, the project remains unfinished, depriving generations of children and families of one of the capital’s most cherished recreational spaces.

The park, officially closed in January 2019, was shuttered by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) with a notice citing safety concerns during the third phase of the Independence Monument construction project in Suhrawardy Udyan.

The closure was intended to facilitate modernization and the development of an underground parking facility beneath the park.

Project Director and DSCC Superintending Engineer (Mechanical Circle) Md Anisur Rahman told the Dhaka Tribune that the underground parking work, overseen by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, is nearly complete and will be handed over to DSCC within a week.

“Once we receive it, we’ll begin full-scale work on the park itself. Orders for high-quality rides have already been placed abroad, and while importing them will take time, construction and structural work is already underway,” he said, projecting completion by late 2027.

The redesigned park will feature two ticket counters at the Suhrawardy Udyan side, with rides installed on either side of the underground parking to ensure smooth movement for children.

A lake will be constructed above the parking area, with a walkway connecting both sections of the park.

A new building has replaced the old bank structure, and plans are in place to establish a police outpost within the park for added security.

Rahman said that the new design addresses many of the shortcomings of the old park, including accessibility and hygiene.

“We’re prioritizing features that were previously lacking. While the cost is higher due to the quality of rides and materials, we may not need to spend the full allocated budget,” he said, adding that monsoon rains have slowed progress in recent weeks.

The revamped park will offer a range of modern amenities, including imported rides, a gallery, cafeteria, dedicated play zones for children with special needs, separate washrooms with wheelchair access, breastfeeding rooms for mothers, a public plaza, walkways, and leisure areas for the elderly.

All areas except the original hill section are being rebuilt from scratch.

A recent site visit revealed that part of the 15-acre park now houses the completed underground parking structure.

The lake area above has accumulated rainwater, and all old rides have been dismantled, leaving only the elevated hill intact.

Tin fencing surrounds the site, with one boundary wall already completed. Construction workers were seen working on the gallery and other structures.

Asaduzzaman, the current site supervisor, said he took over in August and that work is progressing steadily.

“Unless there’s heavy rain, construction continues without interruption,” he said.

Little feet at the gate

The project’s origins trace back to 2018, when the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs proposed allocating Tk78 crore to DSCC for modernizing the park as part of the Independence Monument’s third phase.

The funds were intended to compensate for damage to existing rides caused by the underground parking construction.

However, then-mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon rejected the proposal, citing insufficient funding.

In 2020, after Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assumed office as DSCC mayor, he too declined the ministry’s offer and decided the city corporation would undertake the modernization independently.

In August 2023, the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with a revised budget of Tk603.81 crore.

Of this, 80% will be funded by the government—half as grants and half as loans—while the remaining 20% will come from DSCC’s own funds.

A significant portion of the budget, Tk441 crore, is earmarked for the procurement and installation of 15 new rides.

The prolonged closure has left many families disappointed.

“My daughter insisted on visiting the children’s park, but we found it still closed,” said Md Anwar, a parent.

“I knew it was shut, but I didn’t expect it to remain closed for this long. We’re heading to the zoo instead.”

Security guards at the site confirmed that many families still arrive hoping to visit, only to leave disheartened.

They echoed public calls for the swift completion of the project.

Established in 1979 under the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and handed over to the Dhaka Municipal Corporation in 1983, the park was named “Shahid Zia Shishu Park” during the tenure of mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

In December 2021, mayor Taposh renamed it “Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Shishu Park.”

Following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, the park’s name was reverted to “Shahid Zia Shishu Park.”

The park began with 12 rides, including the iconic “Ananda Ghurni,” “Chhotto Monider Railgari,” “Bismoy Chakra,” and “Uronto Biman.”

In 1992, the Bangladesh Air Force gifted a jet aircraft, which became a major attraction.

For decades, the park served as a beloved destination for children across the country, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Now, after more than six years of closure, the city waits to see whether the promises of a modern, inclusive, and accessible children’s park will finally be fulfilled.