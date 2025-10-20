Cop stabbed at Jatrabari, valuables snatched

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) constable was stabbed by muggers at Shonir Akhra in Jatrabari area of the capital early Monday.

The injured is Md Russel Mia, 31, posted at the CID headquarters and resides in Raisnagar of Jatrabari.

Witnesses said three to four muggers stabbed Russel in the arm, snatched his mobile phone and wallet on his way to his workplace by motorbike.

Later, he was rushed to Central Police Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the hospital police outpost said Russel received emergency treatment and senior police officials were informed about the incident.