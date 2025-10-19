Female journo found dead at Dhaka home

The hanging body of a female journalist was found at her residence in Dhaka's Sobhanbagh.

The deceased was identified as Sornomoye Biswas, 28, a junior graphics designer at the newly launched online news outlet Dhaka Stream.

According to reports, her body was found on Saturday evening.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imaul Haque told Prothom Alo that the woman’s family members broke open the door and took her to a private hospital. Police later recovered the body from the hospital and prepared an inquest report.

The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination. Her family has not yet filed any complaint with the police, he added.

On Sunday, Dhaka Stream issued a statement in response to social media allegations, saying there was no connection between Sornomoye’s death and the sexual harassment complaint she and her colleagues had filed last July.