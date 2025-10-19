Sunday, October 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Exporters scramble to assess losses after airport fire

According to association officials, a clearer estimate of the total volume of affected goods and the extent of financial losses is expected within the next one to two days

File image: Authorities have intensified security in the Uttara area of the capital in wake of the Dhaka airport fire on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 10:20 AM

Exporter associations have begun the process of assessing damages caused by the fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The organisations have directed their member companies to prepare detailed lists of their damaged goods in a prescribed format.

According to association officials, a clearer estimate of the total volume of affected goods and the extent of financial losses is expected within the next one to two days.

A delegation from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will visit the airport’s cargo village on Sunday to identify and evaluate the damage.

Masud Karim, chairman of the BGMEA Public Relations Committee, said that a BGMEA team will visit the site at noon.

Meanwhile, exporters are expressing increasing concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of operations at the cargo village.

Business leaders have said that any prolonged suspension of airport activities will have a serious impact not only on passenger transport but also on the country’s crucial export sector.

Key export items transported by air from Bangladesh include ready-made garments (RMG), perishable goods such as vegetables, fruits, and betel leaves, along with various other products and important documents handled by international courier services. Businesses in these sectors are considered most at risk.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said: “We do not have any specific information at this moment about the quantity of goods damaged. If it reopens quickly, the losses will be less. If it remains closed for a longer period, the losses will be greater."

S M Jahangir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters’ Association (BFVAPEA), said: “Our shipments to various destinations depend on the availability of space on the aircraft.

“So, on days when we get more space, we can send more goods. We are currently investigating how many products our members had there today,” he added.

Topics:

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA),Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
