25 Ansar personnel injured in Dhaka airport fire

At least 25 members of the Ansar force were injured while trying to control a fire at the import cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday.

They suffered burns and respiratory problems due to heat and smoke. The injured were rescued and taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka and Kurmitola General Hospital for treatment, said Ansar and VDP Public Relations Officer Md Ashikuzzaman.

“Around 1,000 of our members are currently working at the scene. Twenty-five members were injured while assisting in fire control. Nine of them have been admitted to CMH, and the rest to Kurmitola General Hospital. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition,” he said.

The fire broke out around 2:30pm at a warehouse in the airport’s cargo village. In response, 37 fire service units rushed to the scene to bring the flames under control. Members of the army, air force, navy, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Ansar joined the operation. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

By 8pm, the intensity of the fire had reduced slightly, though dense smoke still filled the area.

Md Golam Maulah Tuhin, north zone commander of Ansar, said from the scene: “Our members were among the first to detect the fire and immediately informed the authorities. They then took part in the rescue and initial firefighting operations, taking considerable personal risk.”

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) said it was overseeing the overall response to the incident and ensuring medical treatment and necessary assistance for the injured members.