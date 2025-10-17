Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

20 injured in clash between police, July warriors near parliament

The clash broke out around noon when police reportedly charged with batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters

At least 20 people are injured in a clash between police and the “July fighters” near the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 06:45 PM

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between police and “July warriors” on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, around the signing ceremony of the “July National Charter.”

The clash broke out around noon when police reportedly baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The injured were later taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Those affected include Atikul Gazi, 20; Saiful Islam, 26; Laili Akter, 25; Kamrul Hasan, 29; Shariful Islam, 29; Cynthia, 21; Ashraful, 20; Habibullah, 30; Shafiullah, 32; Shakib, 25; Md Liton, 32; Tanvir, 22; Dulal, 30; Kamal, 32; Omar Faruk, 27; Nurul Huda, 25; Akher Uddin, 28; Mizan, 28; Mostak Biplob, 27; and Al Amin, 34.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH Police Camp, said: “The injured are receiving treatment at the emergency department. According to the doctors’ initial assessment, none of them is in critical condition.”

One of the injured, Atikul Gazi — who lost his right hand during the July uprising — said: “We, the families of July martyrs and injured warriors, have long been protesting for state recognition. Instead of responding to our demands, the government arranged the July Charter signing ceremony today.”

He added: “We were standing peacefully in protest when police suddenly began baton-charging and firing tear gas.”

Eyewitnesses said police fired several rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control, spreading panic in the area and forcing nearby shops to close temporarily.

Topics:

ProtestDMCHJuly Charter
Read More

Teachers begin hunger strike at Shaheed Minar

Signing ceremony of July National Charter begins

July Charter signing may be delayed due to bad weather

Teachers call hunger strike after rejecting govt proposal

Private MPO teachers begin 'March to Secretariat’

‘July warriors’ push for recognition, certificate rollout

Latest News

Winter vegetables appear, prices of some items drop

UGC to launch mental health services for university students

UGC warns against fake foreign university branches in Bangladesh

IUB to host International Conference on Economics, Business Nov 14-15

Teachers begin hunger strike at Shaheed Minar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x