20 injured in clash between police, July warriors near parliament

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between police and “July warriors” on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, around the signing ceremony of the “July National Charter.”

The clash broke out around noon when police reportedly baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The injured were later taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Those affected include Atikul Gazi, 20; Saiful Islam, 26; Laili Akter, 25; Kamrul Hasan, 29; Shariful Islam, 29; Cynthia, 21; Ashraful, 20; Habibullah, 30; Shafiullah, 32; Shakib, 25; Md Liton, 32; Tanvir, 22; Dulal, 30; Kamal, 32; Omar Faruk, 27; Nurul Huda, 25; Akher Uddin, 28; Mizan, 28; Mostak Biplob, 27; and Al Amin, 34.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH Police Camp, said: “The injured are receiving treatment at the emergency department. According to the doctors’ initial assessment, none of them is in critical condition.”

One of the injured, Atikul Gazi — who lost his right hand during the July uprising — said: “We, the families of July martyrs and injured warriors, have long been protesting for state recognition. Instead of responding to our demands, the government arranged the July Charter signing ceremony today.”

He added: “We were standing peacefully in protest when police suddenly began baton-charging and firing tear gas.”

Eyewitnesses said police fired several rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control, spreading panic in the area and forcing nearby shops to close temporarily.