Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Protestors face off with police in front of Secretariat

Police blocked protesters from entering the Secretariat

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 02:59 PM

A group named “We Are July Warriors” staged a protest in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka, demanding state recognition for July veterans, immediate implementation of their certificates, and trial of the perpetrators of the mass murders.

During the demonstration, tensions arose several times between the protesters and the police.

On Monday, around noon, the group gathered on the road adjacent to the National Press Club, holding banners and placards highlighting their demands.

When the protesters repeatedly attempted to enter the Secretariat, the police blocked them with barricades.

Aminul Islam Imon, president of the “We Are July Warriors” organisation, said: “Despite repeatedly giving the government time, our demands are not being met. That is why we have been compelled to take to the streets once again.”

He further added: “The police are harassing our members in various ways. Until now, no initiative has been taken to recognise us. Instead, there appears to be a tendency to belittle the July movement. We have submitted a memorandum stating our demands, but we will not leave the streets until our demands are fulfilled.”

Topics:

Protestsecretariat
Read More

Gazipur factory workers protest over nine-point demand

NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

MPO teachers call indefinite work abstention from Monday

Protests at 3 locations paralyze Dhaka traffic

Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

Protest over July activist assault halts Dhaka-Mymensingh traffic

Latest News

Jamaat asks EC to be ready for separate referendum, polls days

Trio wins economics Nobel for work on economic growth

Hamas hands over surviving Israeli hostages

CA Yunus to deliver keynote speech at WFF on Monday

Delhi highlights media’s role in shaping ‘future-oriented’ partnership with Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x