Protestors face off with police in front of Secretariat

A group named “We Are July Warriors” staged a protest in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka, demanding state recognition for July veterans, immediate implementation of their certificates, and trial of the perpetrators of the mass murders.

During the demonstration, tensions arose several times between the protesters and the police.

On Monday, around noon, the group gathered on the road adjacent to the National Press Club, holding banners and placards highlighting their demands.

When the protesters repeatedly attempted to enter the Secretariat, the police blocked them with barricades.

Aminul Islam Imon, president of the “We Are July Warriors” organisation, said: “Despite repeatedly giving the government time, our demands are not being met. That is why we have been compelled to take to the streets once again.”

He further added: “The police are harassing our members in various ways. Until now, no initiative has been taken to recognise us. Instead, there appears to be a tendency to belittle the July movement. We have submitted a memorandum stating our demands, but we will not leave the streets until our demands are fulfilled.”