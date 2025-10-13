Monday, October 13, 2025

Students of seven colleges stage sit-in in front of Shikkha Bhaban

The sit-in has blocked traffic on the road from the Shikkha Bhaban towards the Secretariat

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 01:01 PM

Students of the seven government colleges staged a sit-in in front of the Shikkha Bhaban on Monday, demanding the swift finalization and issuance of the draft Dhaka Central University Act, 2025.

The protest began around 11am, when students from Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul Government College arrived in a rally and took positions outside the education ministry. They were later joined by students from the remaining colleges.

The sit-in has blocked traffic on the road from the Shikkha Bhaban towards the Secretariat.

Police set up barricades to stop them from advancing further.

Protesters said the government had earlier announced plans to form a university combining the seven colleges, but no ordinance has been issued yet. They urged the authorities to pass the Dhaka Central University Act-2025 without further delay, warning of intensified action if their demand is ignored.

In March this year, the government announced the formation of a new university comprising Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Women’s College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Mirpur Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) drafted the proposed Dhaka Central University ordinance, which was later published by the education ministry.

Since then, students have been staging demonstrations, demanding quick implementation of the law.

