Education ministry: No exam from Sept 28-Oct 9

The Ministry of Education has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) not to schedule any examinations during the government-announced holiday from September 28 to October 9.

The order, signed by Md Rajibul Alam, senior assistant secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, was issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government declared a 12-day holiday for all educational institutions across the country from September 28 to October 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-i-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima, and Laxmi Puja.

According to the notice, schools will begin their holidays on September 28, coinciding with Maha Shasthi. Government and non-government secondary and lower secondary schools will remain closed for eight days, excluding weekends, and reopen on October 8.

Colleges under both government and non-government calendars will also close on September 28. With weekends excluded, they will have a 10-day holiday, reopening on October 12 as October 10 and 11 fall on Friday and Saturday.

This year, the five-day main festivities of Durga Puja will begin with Shasthi Puja on September 28, seven days after Mahalaya, as per the calendar.