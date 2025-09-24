Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Education ministry: No exam from Sept 28-Oct 9

Colleges under both government and non-government calendars will also close 

Ministry of Education. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 04:41 PM

The Ministry of Education has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) not to schedule any examinations during the government-announced holiday from September 28 to October 9.

The order, signed by Md Rajibul Alam, senior assistant secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, was issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government declared a 12-day holiday for all educational institutions across the country from September 28 to October 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-i-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima, and Laxmi Puja.

According to the notice, schools will begin their holidays on September 28, coinciding with Maha Shasthi. Government and non-government secondary and lower secondary schools will remain closed for eight days, excluding weekends, and reopen on October 8.

Colleges under both government and non-government calendars will also close on September 28. With weekends excluded, they will have a 10-day holiday, reopening on October 12 as October 10 and 11 fall on Friday and Saturday.

This year, the five-day main festivities of Durga Puja will begin with Shasthi Puja on September 28, seven days after Mahalaya, as per the calendar.

 

Topics:

University Grants Commission (UGC)Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (DSHE)
Read More

UGC moves to address teacher shortage in public universities

Govt issues Junior Scholarship Examination Policy 2025 for eighth graders

Recruitment scandal: Six Sylhet Medical University officials sent to jail

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

UGC forms probe body over roof collapse at Kazi Nazrul University

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran won’t yield to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Macron: Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped

Amir Khasru: Harassing BNP, NCP leaders turn Awami League's future more uncertain

Three ministries to monitor law and order during Durga Puja

RMG workers block highway as Nassa Group shuts down 16 factories in Ashulia

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x