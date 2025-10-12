Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

High school and college teachers are staging a sit-in at Shahbag, demanding the recruitment of 16,213 individuals who were deprived of recommendations through a special mass recruitment notice, with vacant positions added by December 31.

They began their sit-in at Shahbag at 10am on Sunday and informed Dhaka Tribune that they will continue until their demands are met.

Shahbag police station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Mansur told Dhaka Tribune that for now, they will only monitor the situation.

Teachers at the sit-in further said that one of their key demands is to recruit all candidates who have passed the final examination through a special mass recruitment notice—by analyzing subject-wise data, removing institutional barriers and adding vacant positions as needed—before any policy changes are made.

Firoz Ahmed, one of the protesters, told Dhaka Tribune that their movement is aimed at securing recommendations for the 16,213 candidates who did not receive them.

Another protester, Ariful Islam, informed Dhaka Tribune that their delegation has gone to the Secretariat, and the protesters will make decisions based on what they report back.

Speaking with both the protesters and police, it was learned that no physical altercations have occurred so far. However, both sides remain in a standoff position.