NSU expels student over Quran desecration

North South University authorities have expelled the student accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s disciplinary committee on Sunday.

The administration also decided to file a case in connection with the incident. Police have already detained the accused student.

According to allegations, on Saturday, witnesses saw the student desecrating the Holy Quran on the North South University campus and subsequently assaulted him. Later, the university’s proctorial body and security department brought the situation under control.

North South University authorities said that during the incident, general students demonstrated remarkable patience and helped uphold an atmosphere of harmony, amity and coexistence.