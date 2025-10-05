Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NSU student beaten over allegation of desecrating the Quran

Police confirmed that the student was detained and admitted to the hospital for treatment

Agitated students and locals beat a North South University student accused of desecrating the Holy Qur’an in the Bashundhara residential area of Dhaka before police rescued him in a critical condition early Sunday, October 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 11:07 AM

A North South University (NSU) student was beaten by agitated students and locals in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital in the early hours of Sunday, following allegations of desecrating the Holy Qur’an.

The injured student was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by police at around 3:30am.

According to police and university sources, on Saturday morning, the student allegedly desecrated the Muslim holy book inside the campus. When students protested, the university authorities immediately brought the situation under control and expelled the accused from the campus.

However, video footage of the incident later spread on social media, while the accused himself was also alleged to have uploaded a video of desecrating the Qur’an on his Facebook profile. This led to calls for his arrest.

In response, around 1am, students and locals gathered in front of the accused’s residence in the Bashundhara residential area and staged a protest. When police tried to detain him and take him to the police station, the crowd attacked him. He was then taken to DMCH by the police.

Police confirmed that the student was detained and admitted to the hospital for treatment, and that legal action against him is underway.

Earlier, around 2:15am, Vatara police station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Hasan told Dhaka Tribune: “When we went to detain the accused after receiving the information, the students and locals also became agitated with us.”

Topics:

North South University (NSU)Holy QuranQuran desecration
Read More

Yunus: Social business now a global movement

Chhatra Dal: NCP, its student wing rehabilitating Chhatra League members

NSU students protest demanding justice for violence and rape cases

QS Asia rankings: NSU top among private universities in Bangladesh

NSU hosts 13th International Inter-University Photography Exhibition with record global participation

NSU among top universities in Bangladesh in THE rankings

Latest News

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

Fire breaks out at Guimara market in Khagrachhari

Man held over bus arson, shooting in Mirpur

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate

Redefining our tourism sector

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x