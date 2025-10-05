Youth’s body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake

Police have recovered the partially decomposed body of an 18-year-old youth from Dhanmondi Lake, two days after he went missing. He had left his home on the afternoon of Friday and did not return.

The deceased was identified as Md Omar Faruk Molla, 18, son of Abdul Quddus Molla from Sonaton Ghar Paribar area of Bou Bazar, Hazaribagh.

His body was discovered floating in the lake on Sunday morning, according to Sub-Inspector Md Khalilur Rahman of Dhanmondi police station.

He also said that the victim’s father runs a fish business. Omar Faruk did very little to help and sometimes did not devote proper time to his father’s work, for which his mother had scolded him.

On Friday, after having a meal at home, he left and did not return. His family initially assumed he might have been at a friend’s house and did not file a general diary (GD) at the police station.

On Sunday morning, passersby noticed a floating body in the lake near the north-west side of the bridge adjacent to Nayori Hotel on Road 5, Dhanmondi, and informed the police.

Police identified the body through a mobile number found in the victim’s wallet, which belonged to his mother. His family came and confirmed his identity. They believe he may have accidentally fallen into the water, as he did not know how to swim.

The body has been sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.