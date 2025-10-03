Friday, October 03, 2025

Three bodies recovered in separate incidents across Dhaka

All three bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsies.

 

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 10:18 PM

Police recovered three bodies from different parts of Dhaka on Friday — a US-returned student, a rickshaw puller, and a man with long-term mental health struggles.

All three bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital morgue for autopsies.

US-returned student found dead in Hazaribagh

The body of Vidyadhari Surya Prasad Das, 25, was found hanging in his room on Mitali Road in Hazaribagh.

According to police, he had completed “O” and “A” levels in English medium schools, studied in the United States for over five years, and returned to Bangladesh last year.

SI Md Shafiqul Islam of Hazaribagh police station said officers broke down the door of his locked room on Friday afternoon and discovered the body. Vidyadhari lived alone, cooked for himself, and rarely socialized, his family told police. He was last seen entering his room on Wednesday evening and had not come out since.

The cause of death will be determined through the post-mortem report, police added.

Rickshaw puller discovered in Gandaria

In another incident, the body of Abdul Jalil, 60, a rickshaw puller, was recovered from his rented house in Tula Lane, Gandaria, around 12:15pm on Friday.

SI Taufiq Anan of Gandaria police station said initial findings suggest he may have taken his own life between 9am and 10am. Abdul Jalil was originally from Phulchari upazila in Gaibandha.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

Floating body recovered from Ramna Park lake

Meanwhile, police recovered the body of Wasimul Haque, 55, from the lake in Ramna Park on Friday afternoon after locals spotted it floating.

SI Md Mizanur Rahman of Ramna police station confirmed the recovery and said doctors at DMC Hospital later pronounced him dead.

Wasimul, a resident of Eskaton Garden, had long struggled with mental health problems, according to his cousin Helal Khan. He left home on Friday morning and went to Ramna Park. Locals first found his shoes near the water before discovering the body.

Helal also said that around 15–20 years ago, another cousin, Robin, drowned at the same location.

Post-mortem underway

Police confirmed that all three bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

