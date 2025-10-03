Bus set on fire in Mirpur

A passenger bus of Alif Paribahan was set on fire in Mirpur on Friday near Metro Rail pillar number 266 in Shewrapara at around 7:15am.

Kafrul police station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al-Mamun said two to three men suddenly approached the vehicle, forced all passengers to get off, and then set the bus ablaze. At the time, the bus was headed from Mirpur towards Agargaon.

The OC said the arson is suspected to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute over the appointment of a bus “checker.” CCTV footage has been collected, and eyewitness accounts are being used to identify and apprehend those involved.

Fire service duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid said firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving the call and brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes. “We learned that a group of young men set the bus on fire and quickly fled,” he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but both the fire service and police confirmed that the vehicle sustained extensive damage.