Bus set on fire in Pallabi

No injuries reported 

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 11:17 PM

Unidentified miscreants set fire to a Bihanga Paribahan bus in Dhaka’s Pallabi area on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Ceramic Road, according to police.

Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiul Alam said the bus was parked when it was targeted. The attackers fled the scene immediately after setting the vehicle ablaze. Fire service units arrived promptly and extinguished the fire.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and an investigation is underway.

Shahjahan, an official at the Fire Service control room, said that the fire appeared to be an act of sabotage.

No injuries were reported.

Topics:

Arson
