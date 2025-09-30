Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Rickshaw puller dies after being hit by car in Hatirjheel

One passenger of the rickshaw was also injured in the incident

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 03:41 PM

A rickshaw puller, identified as Auwal, 67, died after being hit by a private car in the Hatirjheel area of the capital.

One passenger of the rickshaw was also injured in the incident.

The accident took place near the Red Crescent in Hatirjheel early Tuesday.

Locals rescued the injured Auwal and admitted him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he died around 8:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

The injured passenger is receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital.

Md Sagor, a pedestrian who brought the injured rickshaw puller to DMCH, said locals seized the private car after the accident and handed it over to the police.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the matter, saying the body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

The deceased Auwal was the son of Abdul Aziz from Goromi village in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

 

Topics:

Road AccidentHatirjheel
