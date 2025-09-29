Youth killed in Uttara road crash

A 21-year-old youth died after being hit by a speeding bus in Uttara of Dhaka early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Arman Mirza, son of Abu Sufian Mirza from Purhatiala village in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur district.

He passed the HSC in 2024 from Uttara Abdullahpur Nawab Habibullah College.

The victim’s maternal aunt Naznin Begum said Arman was returning home on his motorcycle when the bus rammed into him on Jashimuddin Road around 5:30am, leaving him critically injured.

He was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital and then shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, she said.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for the autopsy.