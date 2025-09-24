Cat rescued after 48 hours from coconut tree in Mirpur

In the narrow lanes near Mirpur Hope School, residents anxiously watched a frightened cat that had been stuck atop a coconut tree for two days. Hungry and exhausted, the cat could not come down, despite repeated rescue attempts by locals with food, sticks, and a ladder.

Each effort only pushed the cat higher.

The matter drew attention when Nusrat Jahan, a local resident, posted about it on Facebook, tagging Mizanur Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Ejaz.

On Wednesday, Administrator Ejaz directed Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore ABM Shamsul Alam to carry out the rescue operation.

DNCC staff attempted several times but failed due to the tree’s height, prompting them to seek assistance from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

A specialized fire service team later joined the operation and, after nearly 48 hours, safely brought the cat down.

Speaking about the incident, DNCC Administrator Ejaz said: “We are striving to build a livable city where all living beings, alongside humans, can live safely.”

He also called Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal, director general of the fire service, to thank him for the team’s efforts.

Expressing gratitude to firefighters, locals, and volunteers, Ejaz added: “It is through coordinated efforts that we can make this city safe for everyone.”