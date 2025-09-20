Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Joint forces raid Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

On August 26, joint forces conducted a similar raid and arrested 11 individuals following an attack on army personnel

File image of Geneva Camp, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 07:39 PM

Members of Bangladesh Army and police have launched a joint operation at Geneva Camp ib Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, on Saturday evening,

Several drug dealers and criminals, including suspects linked to recent violent attacks were detained, said Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Md Rafiq Ahmed.

The operation began around 5:30 pm and is part of a regular drive by the authorities. Further details would be released after the operation concludes, he added.

Police sources said the raid targeted criminals Buniya Sohel and Chua Selim, based on intelligence reports of their presence in the camp.

A similar raid on August 26 resulted in the arrest of 11 people following an attack on army personnel. During that operation, officers attempted to detain Sohel, who, along with his associates, attacked them, leaving one army officer and an informant injured.

Topics:

GenevaMohammadpur
Read More

Mohammadpur Traffic Office in disarray: Residents accuse police of negligence

Two beaten dead over snatching at Mohammadpur

One killed during robbery attempt at Mohammadpur

Bangladesh names Ariful Islam as next Ambassador to US

102 detained in Adabor for attacking police

ISPR: 11 arrested during joint operation in Geneva Camp

Latest News

Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Shipping Adviser: National Port Strategy to be finalized by this year

ISPR: Weapon, ammunition seized in Khagrachhari

BYD launches EV Atto 3's upgraded version in Bangladesh

20-year-old woman’s body recovered in Jamalpur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x