Joint forces raid Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Members of Bangladesh Army and police have launched a joint operation at Geneva Camp ib Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, on Saturday evening,

Several drug dealers and criminals, including suspects linked to recent violent attacks were detained, said Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Md Rafiq Ahmed.

The operation began around 5:30 pm and is part of a regular drive by the authorities. Further details would be released after the operation concludes, he added.

Police sources said the raid targeted criminals Buniya Sohel and Chua Selim, based on intelligence reports of their presence in the camp.

A similar raid on August 26 resulted in the arrest of 11 people following an attack on army personnel. During that operation, officers attempted to detain Sohel, who, along with his associates, attacked them, leaving one army officer and an informant injured.