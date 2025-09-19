Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
RAB: Key accused in Buet student Soni murder arrested with firearms in Dhaka

Togor was arrested from Azimpur of the capital

File image of Musfiq Uddin Togor. Photo: Bnagla Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 03:07 PM

Musfiq Uddin Togor, a key accused in the 2002 murder of BUET student Sabekun Nahar Soni, has been arrested in Dhaka with illegal firearms and ammunition, RAB said on Friday.

RAB-3 Commanding Officer Lt Col Faizul Arefin at a press briefing said Togor admitted to smuggling arms from border areas and supplying them to different groups in Dhaka. Based on his information, further recovery drives are underway.

Togor, who was released from Kashimpur Prison on August 20, 2020, under special consideration, was picked up from Azimpur on Thursday afternoon.

A 32 mm revolver, one magazine, a wooden pistol grip, 155 rounds of 22 rifle bullets, a 7.62 mm misfire bullet, an empty shotgun cartridge, two masks, and two mobile phones were seized from him.

Togor had been arrested in connection with the Soni murder case in June 2002 and released in 2020, said the RAB official.

On the seized masks, he said Togor used them to conceal his identity, while other possible uses are under investigation.

 

 

