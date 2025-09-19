Vegetable prices remain high, consumers cut quantities

The prices of vegetables in Dhaka’s kitchen markets have shown no sign of decline throughout the month, forcing consumers to reduce purchases to 250–500 grams instead of one kilogram.

Frustrated buyers say the soaring prices have put additional pressure on their daily expenses.

A visit to several wholesale and retail markets in the capital on Friday revealed that vegetable prices remain unchanged from last week.

Hyacinth bean (shim) is being sold at the highest rate—Tk200 per kg—while good quality round brinjal is going for Tk150 a kg. Tomatoes and carrots are also selling for more than Tk150 per kg.

“One round brinjal weighs more than 250g. That means each piece costs Tk40–50. We cannot afford to buy more than two,” said Sumona Akhter Ruby, a shopper at Uttar Badda kitchen market.

Another consumer, Monsur Ahmed, said: “A quarter kilo of hyacinth bean costs Tk50. Tomatoes are almost the same. With Tk500, vegetables don’t last even two days for a family of four.”

Among other vegetables, yardlong beans (barboti) are selling at Tk120–80 a kg, while sponge gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd and okra are priced at Tk80–100 a kg. Bottle gourd is selling for Tk100–120 per piece and jali kumra for Tk50–70 each.

Traders said that previously they did not sell less than half a kilo of vegetables, but due to the high prices, they are now selling in 250g portions.

“As wholesale prices are still high and supply is limited, we are forced to buy at higher rates. Sales are also lower now,” said Asadul, a vegetable seller at Motijheel AGB Colony market.

The price of leafy greens has also gone up in line with vegetables. Just a month ago, spinach, water spinach and stem amaranth were Tk10 per bunch, but now they are Tk20. Pumpkin leaf, bottle gourd leaf and Malabar spinach (puishak) are being sold for Tk50 a bunch.

A visit to Karwan Bazar wholesale hub, however, showed that prices have dropped by Tk10–15 per kg compared to last week, though this decline has not been reflected in the retail markets.

The prices of small fish have also surged. Kachki fish is selling at Tk600–800 a kg, river shrimp at Tk1,000–1,200, local koi at Tk800–1,000, punti at Tk650–750 and gunchi at Tk700 a kg.

Despite an abundant supply of ilish in the market, the prices remain beyond the reach of most middle-income consumers. Large ilish is selling for Tk2,200–2,500 a kg, medium-sized for Tk1,800–2,000, and small ones for Tk1,200–1,500.

In the meat market, chicken prices remain unchanged—sonali chicken is selling for Tk300–320 a kg, broiler at Tk170, and local chicken between Tk550 and 650 depending on location.

Beef is selling at Tk750–800 a kg, while mutton is priced at Tk1,000–1,200 per kg.

Consumers expressed frustration, saying that unless vegetable prices fall, it will be increasingly difficult to manage household expenses as a large portion of their monthly income is being spent on groceries.