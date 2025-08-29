Vegetable prices remain high, most selling above Tk100 per kg

The prices of vegetables remained high in the capital’s kitchen markets over the past three weeks, with most varieties selling above Tk100 per kg, leaving consumers frustrated.

During visits to kitchen markets in Motijheel, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Rampura and Badda on Friday, many buyers were seen expressing anger over the spiralling prices.

“Brinjal is still being sold at Tk200 per kg. How is this even possible? Point gourd (Potol) that usually sells at Tk50 a kg has now doubled in price,” said Shahnima Akter, a buyer at kitchen market in Badda area.

“If the prices remain like this, how will low-income people afford vegetables?” she asked.

Good quality round brinjal was found selling between Tk180–220 per kg, long brinjal at Tk140–160, and white brinjal at Tk100–120 per kg.

Other vegetables also witnessed price hikes. Pointed gourd was selling at Tk80–100 a kg, teasel gourd at Tk100, yardlong beans at Tk100–120, ridge gourd at Tk80–100, and bitter gourd at Tk80–120 per kg.

Tomato was being sold at Tk160–180 per kg, cucumber at Tk80–100, and carrot at Tk140–180.

Bottle gourd was priced between Tk80–120 per piece, while ash gourd was selling at Tk80–100.

Papaya was the cheapest among vegetables, though its price rose by Tk10 in the past week to Tk40 per kg.

Newly harvested beans entered the market at higher prices, selling at Tk240–280 per kg.

“Compared to other times, supply of vegetables has dropped by half. This season usually sees lower supply, and on top of that, extra tolls are being charged at different points. That’s why the prices are so high,” alleged Aslam, a vegetable trader in North Badda.

Another trader, Monsur, said supply is likely to increase from mid-September, which may bring prices down slightly. Until then, consumers will have to bear with higher rates.

Leafy greens have also become pricier. A bundle of water spinach, spinach or helencha, previously sold at Tk10, was now priced at Tk15–20.

Bottle gourd and pumpkin leaves were selling at Tk50–70 a bundle, up from Tk30–40 earlier.

Green chili was still selling at high prices — Tk200–250 per kg.

Onion prices eased slightly, retailing at Tk65–70 per kg, while garlic was selling between Tk120–180. Lentil prices, however, increased — with coarse lentils selling at Tk140 and finer varieties at Tk160 per kg.

Prices of chicken, beef, mutton and eggs remained unchanged. Broiler chicken was selling at Tk170–180 per kg, Sonali chicken at Tk300–320, and local chicken between Tk580–650 per kg depending on size.

A dozen brown eggs were selling at Tk150 and white eggs at Tk140. Beef was selling at Tk750–800 per kg, while mutton was selling between Tk900–1,100.

Fish prices also showed little change. Hilsa remained highly priced, with fish weighing over one kg selling at Tk2,500–2,800 per kg, one-kg hilsa at Tk2,300–2,500, hilsa below one kg at Tk1,600–1,800, and smaller ones at Tk800–1,200.

Giant freshwater prawns (golda) were selling between Tk1,200–1,500 per kg, while tiger prawns (bagda) were priced at Tk800–1,000. Rui was selling at Tk300–350 per kg, catla at Tk350–400, kalibaush at Tk320–380, and tilapia at Tk220–260.

Market insiders said unless vegetable prices come down, the overall market will not return to stability.

They also warned that persistent high prices of eggs, chicken and fish may push up food inflation further next month.