JnUCSU election roadmap announced, polls on Nov 27

For the first time since its establishment, Jagannath University is set to hold its Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) election in November.

Following long-standing demands from the students, the university authorities have finally announced the roadmap for the election, setting November 27 as the possible date for the polls.

According to a circular signed on Wednesday by the university’s acting registrar, Professor Md Sheikh Gias Uddin, the election process will begin on October 8 with the formation of the election commission and related activities.

The circular further stated that on October 8, discussions will be held with student organisations, journalist associations and other stakeholders to initiate the election process.

Afterwards, the schedule will be declared in phases, including the preparation of the voter list, submission and scrutiny of nomination papers and other activities.

The process will conclude with voting and the announcement of results.

Students’ three-point demand includes: Specifying when the supplementary scholarship will come into effect, announcing the roadmap for the JnUCSU election and ensuring healthy food at subsidized rates in the cafeteria along with improved facilities and air-conditioning at the central library.

Meanwhile, despite the administration’s statement regarding scholarships and cafeteria facilities, protesting students have refused to accept it. Rejecting the statement, protester Shahin Mia said: “The administration’s statement is full of deception. There is no clear declaration on who will receive the benefits, how many students will get it, or how much will be provided. Similarly, there is no specific decision regarding the cafeteria. Therefore, we reject this statement.”

He further added that if the third demand is clarified, they might call off their hunger strike tonight. However, at the time of writing this report, the hunger strike had not yet been broken.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Rezaul Karim said: “We have accepted the students’ demands in writing with clarity. The election will be held on November 27. Everything is clear. I personally went to them and requested they end the hunger strike, but they refused. What else can I do?”

Earlier on Tuesday, five leaders of the Student Rights Council (Shakha Chhatra Odhikar Parishad) and Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sanghsad (Bagchas) began a hunger strike on campus with three demands, including the announcement of the JnUCSU election roadmap.

On the same day in the afternoon, leaders of JnU’s Islami Chhatra Shibir unit met with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Dr SMA Faiz regarding the JnUCSU policy and supplementary scholarship.

At the meeting, the UGC chairman assured that the supplementary scholarship funds would be distributed among JnU students in November and that he would make efforts to finalize the JnUCSU policy as a regulation through the ministry very soon.