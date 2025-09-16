Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mohammadpur Traffic Office in disarray: Residents accuse police of negligence

Police either don’t perform duties properly or assist in exchange for money, says a resident

Rows of CNGs stationed near the bus stand give the impression of an unofficial CNG terminal, with passengers boarding and alighting freely and pedestrian movement heavily restricted. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 09:27 PM

At the busy three-road junction of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, the office of the Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic Mohammadpur Zone is supposed to maintain order. Yet, step outside and the scene tells a very different story.

Rickshaws are parked haphazardly, CNG-run autorickshaws line up in neat rows, and pickup vans dominate large stretches of the area. Directly in front of the office, rickshaws remain scattered with no visible intervention from the traffic police, who seem to observe silently. Locals describe the surroundings as near-chaotic.

Adjacent to the bus stand, rows of CNG-run autorickshaws operate freely, letting passengers board and alight as they please, giving the area the feel of a mini CNG-autorickshaw station. The autorickshaws are packed so tightly that pedestrians struggle to find space to walk or sit. On one side of the shelter, hawkers crowd the area, while motorcycles weave through the passenger paths. Roads around the office are strewn with garbage, and rainwater pools have mixed with litter, making the streets even more difficult to navigate.

Rickshaws parked haphazardly and operating without order in front of the traffic office, amid broken roads and a lack of enforcement, highlight the ongoing traffic mismanagement in the Mohammadpur zone. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Pickup vans parked beside the assistant police commissioner’s office only add to the clutter, with more CNG-run autorickshaws stationed in front. Despite the presence of traffic police on the ground, they largely refrain from intervening.

Locals are frustrated. Mohammadpur resident Md Alim told Dhaka Tribune, “If the traffic police took proper measures, vehicles could not have stayed here. Their negligence is noticeable. Earlier, this was not the case. Currently, traffic police either do not perform their duties properly or assist in exchange for money. Even the narrow paths for pedestrians are obstructed.”

Broken roads filled with stagnant rainwater and scattered garbage near the traffic office contribute to the disorder, making daily movement difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Rickshaw driver Mumin echoed the concern: “If we stand here with rickshaws, they don’t say much. Sometimes they ask us not to crowd and to move forward, but they don’t strictly enforce anything. They tell us we can stand here.”

CNG driver Arif offered a similar view: “We travel to various places from here. Passengers board and alight here, so we stay. The traffic police do not interfere. If they did, we couldn’t have stayed here.”

Traffic police officials defended their actions. Sub-Inspector Saidur, responsible for the area, explained, “We are continuously on duty. The longer we stay, the fewer rickshaws there are. If we leave for five minutes, they come back. Regarding CNG-run autorickshaws, they used to stay right in front of the office; we moved them slightly forward.”

A chaotic scene unfolds right outside the assistant police commissioners Office in Mohammadpur, where unregulated traffic, street vendors, and parked vehicles reflect a stark contrast to the office’s intended purpose of maintaining order. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Tania, Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic Mohammadpur Zone, added, “Our manpower is limited. Those present are fulfilling their duties adequately. Rickshaws should not be allowed to stand here, and traffic police are continuously working. To my knowledge, CNG-run autorickshaws are now stationed a little away from the office. If CNGs are in front of passenger shelters, it is the City Corporation’s responsibility to remove them. Regarding pickup vans, I am currently unaware. I am outside the office, but I will later review the matter at the office and take proper action.”

As the congestion continues, locals say the disarray has turned a simple traffic junction into a daily struggle for pedestrians and commuters, raising questions about policing and accountability in Mohammadpur.

Topics:

TrafficMohammadpur
Read More

Two beaten dead over snatching at Mohammadpur

One killed during robbery attempt at Mohammadpur

RMG workers clear Kuril road after 5hrs blockade over dues

102 detained in Adabor for attacking police

ISPR: 11 arrested during joint operation in Geneva Camp

DMP transfers Mohammadpur OC, two inspectors

Latest News

Salahuddin: Banning parties through executive order ‘dangerous’

UN says over 10,000 children with acute malnutrition in Gaza City

China gathers allies to shape global security vision

BNP leaders acquitted in October 28 rally clash case

Bangladesh prioritises climate finance in public expenditure planning

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x