Mohammadpur Traffic Office in disarray: Residents accuse police of negligence

At the busy three-road junction of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, the office of the Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic Mohammadpur Zone is supposed to maintain order. Yet, step outside and the scene tells a very different story.

Rickshaws are parked haphazardly, CNG-run autorickshaws line up in neat rows, and pickup vans dominate large stretches of the area. Directly in front of the office, rickshaws remain scattered with no visible intervention from the traffic police, who seem to observe silently. Locals describe the surroundings as near-chaotic.

Adjacent to the bus stand, rows of CNG-run autorickshaws operate freely, letting passengers board and alight as they please, giving the area the feel of a mini CNG-autorickshaw station. The autorickshaws are packed so tightly that pedestrians struggle to find space to walk or sit. On one side of the shelter, hawkers crowd the area, while motorcycles weave through the passenger paths. Roads around the office are strewn with garbage, and rainwater pools have mixed with litter, making the streets even more difficult to navigate.

Pickup vans parked beside the assistant police commissioner’s office only add to the clutter, with more CNG-run autorickshaws stationed in front. Despite the presence of traffic police on the ground, they largely refrain from intervening.

Locals are frustrated. Mohammadpur resident Md Alim told Dhaka Tribune, “If the traffic police took proper measures, vehicles could not have stayed here. Their negligence is noticeable. Earlier, this was not the case. Currently, traffic police either do not perform their duties properly or assist in exchange for money. Even the narrow paths for pedestrians are obstructed.”

Rickshaw driver Mumin echoed the concern: “If we stand here with rickshaws, they don’t say much. Sometimes they ask us not to crowd and to move forward, but they don’t strictly enforce anything. They tell us we can stand here.”

CNG driver Arif offered a similar view: “We travel to various places from here. Passengers board and alight here, so we stay. The traffic police do not interfere. If they did, we couldn’t have stayed here.”

Traffic police officials defended their actions. Sub-Inspector Saidur, responsible for the area, explained, “We are continuously on duty. The longer we stay, the fewer rickshaws there are. If we leave for five minutes, they come back. Regarding CNG-run autorickshaws, they used to stay right in front of the office; we moved them slightly forward.”

Tania, Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic Mohammadpur Zone, added, “Our manpower is limited. Those present are fulfilling their duties adequately. Rickshaws should not be allowed to stand here, and traffic police are continuously working. To my knowledge, CNG-run autorickshaws are now stationed a little away from the office. If CNGs are in front of passenger shelters, it is the City Corporation’s responsibility to remove them. Regarding pickup vans, I am currently unaware. I am outside the office, but I will later review the matter at the office and take proper action.”

As the congestion continues, locals say the disarray has turned a simple traffic junction into a daily struggle for pedestrians and commuters, raising questions about policing and accountability in Mohammadpur.