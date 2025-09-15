Traffic disrupted as Titumir College students stage protest in Mohakhali

Students of Government Titumir College blocked the road in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Monday to protest the government's plans to establish a separate university for seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, causing significant traffic disruption on the busy thoroughfare.

The students joined the wider movement calling for the preservation of their college’s “independent structure,” as their demand for a university specifically for Titumir College remains unaddressed.

Over 50 students gathered on the Amtoli-Gulshan road in front of the college around 12:30pm, halting traffic and causing congestion on the busy route.

AKM Moinuddin, an inspector at Banani police station, said officers spoke with the students and urged them to clear the road.

One student warned that the demonstrations could be intensified if their demands are not met.