Sunday, September 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
'I want to repay trust of Jahangirnagar students'

Following his victory, Zitu spoke to Dhaka Tribune about his commitments, future plans, and the challenges ahead

Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) Vice President Abdur Rashid Zitu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 07:13 PM

After 33 years without student representation, Jahangirnagar University has elected its new student leaders, with Abdur Rashid Zitu emerging as vice president of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu).

Amid debates and tensions, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) Election Commission officially announced the results on Saturday. 

Following his victory, Zitu gave an exclusive interview with Dhaka Tribune where he spoke about his commitments, future plans, and the challenges ahead.

Dhaka Tribune: How do you feel about being elected as Jucsu VP?

This is the fulfillment of a 33-year-long demand. Jahangirnagar wanted me, and that is why today I have been elected VP. I am grateful and accountable to every member of this campus. I want to make it clear that all my work will be for the students. I wish to continue working for their welfare and move forward with every student by my side.

Zitu: What will be the first task of Jucsu under your leadership?

Our first priority will be to build a safe campus. Along with that, we want to create an inclusive Jahangirnagar by bringing together students of all groups, views, and ideologies.

What do you think are the biggest problems students face right now?

At present, there are several pressing issues. These include—ensuring a safe campus, classroom shortages, maintaining a proper academic environment, lack of necessary facilities in student halls, problems in the university’s medical center and transportation sector. We will work collectively to address these issues on a priority basis.

Did you always want to become VP?

Honestly, our intention was not to become Jucsu leaders or VP. Our aim was to restore the rights that students had been deprived of for 33 years.

How do you view your victory in this election?

This is not just my victory—it is a reflection of the trust students have placed in me. I was elected directly through their votes. Their love and support have brought me here. I want to repay the trust of Jahangirnagar students. Protecting their interests will be my only responsibility.

Notably, Abdur Rashid Zitu won the VP race with 3,324 votes, while his nearest rival, Arif Ullah of the Shibir-backed Combined Student Alliance, secured 2,379 votes.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
