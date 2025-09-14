Sunday, September 14, 2025

Brother shot, sister stabbed in Pallabi over extortion refusal

Both are currently undergoing treatment at DMCH

File image of Dhaka Medical college and Hospital. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 04:15 PM

Miscreants shot a man and stabbed his sister in the capital’s Pallabi Kalshi Adarshanagar area on Saturday night after failing to extort money from them.

Both are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiul Alam.

The injured were identified as Sumon Mia, 32, and Lovely Begum, 45, both residents of Kalshi.

Sumon’s wife, Mahima, said that her husband runs a CCTV camera business.

Around 9:30pm on Saturday, local extortionists Sharif and Kabir, along with five to six others, demanded money from Sumon behind the 22-storey building in Kalshi Adarshanagar.

An altercation ensued with Lovely Begum, during which the assailants stabbed her.

When Sumon intervened and raised an alarm, shouting “thief,” the miscreants shot him before fleeing the scene.

Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH police outpost said the injured arrived at the hospital at night for treatment, adding that Sumon’s condition is critical.

OC Shafiul Alam further said that a case in connection with the incident is under process.

Topics:

Pallabi police stationPallabiDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
